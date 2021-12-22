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Over 200 Tanks On Train Seen Rumbling Across America
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8179 views • December 22, 2021
Joe Biden's Freudian slip hints of more 'medical martial law' in America in 2022 as he warns of 'military assets' being 'prepositioned'. While these tanks could be being prepared to be shipped overseas for WW3, judging by Biden's remarks, they could also be being prepared to use against 'anti-vax' Americans who refuse to submit to globalists slavery.
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