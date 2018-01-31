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1/31/18 #USA President TRUMP: Make Americans Dream Again! #GREATAWAKENING
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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YOU ARE FREE TV
1/31/18 #USA President TRUMP: Make Americans Dream Again! #GREATAWAKENING1/31/18 President Trump gave a gracious and revealing SOTU address last night to chants of USA and most of the dems silent as mice, many of them looking ill and/or terrified: Pelosi, Sanders to name a couple! Devumi latest bot company exposed in the demise of twitter. Wynn steps down as chair of finance committee of RNC amdist sexual misconduct claims. Never a dull moment in the #STORM!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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