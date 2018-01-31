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1/31/18 #USA President TRUMP: Make Americans Dream Again! #GREATAWAKENING
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7 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
1/31/18 #USA President TRUMP: Make Americans Dream Again! #GREATAWAKENING1/31/18 President Trump gave a gracious and revealing SOTU address last night to chants of USA and most of the dems silent as mice, many of them looking ill and/or terrified: Pelosi, Sanders to name a couple! Devumi latest bot company exposed in the demise of twitter. Wynn steps down as chair of finance committee of RNC amdist sexual misconduct claims. Never a dull moment in the #STORM!
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1/31/18 #USA President TRUMP: Make Americans Dream Again! #GREATAWAKENING1/31/18 President Trump gave a gracious and revealing SOTU address last night to chants of USA and most of the dems silent as mice, many of them looking ill and/or terrified: Pelosi, Sanders to name a couple! Devumi latest bot company exposed in the demise of twitter. Wynn steps down as chair of finance committee of RNC amdist sexual misconduct claims. Never a dull moment in the #STORM!
To view amazing crop circle films: https://www.cropcirclefilms.com
THANKS TO ALL OF MY AMAZING SUBS!! I deeply appreciate your support of this channel with your great comments, prayers, news tips, and donations. Thank you Freedom Lovers!!
To support You Are Free TV:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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