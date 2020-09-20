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Beware of False Dreams and Visions - False Prophets and Teachers - Itching Ears - Tell us what we want to Hear
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38 views • September 20, 2020
In this video I discuss how the Bible tells us about False Dreams and Dreamers as well as False Prophecies, and peoples fascination with these things which can lead them into errors and beliefs with no real substance to back it up. Jesus warns against a generation seeking signs and wonders, and to me all the fascination with the daily and weekly and monthly dreams from our "dreamers" fall right in line with what Jesus said.
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