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Learn Why Most Americans Won't Vaccinate Their 3rd & 4th Children
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60 views • September 09, 2021
Americans Don't Trust Big Pharma for Good Reason. Plus Alex Jones responds to the latest Jimmy Kimmel hit piece about Ivermectin.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6138f394efaca3124538916b
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6138f394efaca3124538916b
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