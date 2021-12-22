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It's Time For A REALITY Check!
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20 views • December 22, 2021
Luke 21:25
“And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring;”
King James Version
“And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring;”
King James Version
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