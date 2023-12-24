It's PAYBACK Time! Russia Sent 'HIMARS' Killer To Ukraine - The Newest MLRS 9K57−1M "HURRICANE-1M"

So it became known that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent a deeply modernized version of the MLRS "Hurricane" to the zone of special military operation, which received the designation 9K57−1M "Hurricane-1M". At the same time, it is worth noting that Russian engineers have introduced so many new technologies into the modernized system that the 'Hurricane-1M' is rightfully considered the latest weapon of the 21st century.............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN