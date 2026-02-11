BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Fighting Immigration Polices - Teamsters Fight Automation - Wage Subsidies
Right Edition
Right Edition
24 hours ago

Don Lemon tells Black, Brown citizens to carry guns in case ICE shows up


Ex-CNN host Don Lemon suggested Black and Brown Americans "of all stripes" should legally arm themselves in case Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents show up at their doors.


Lemon made the comment Tuesday on "The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali," clarifying that he was not "condoning or promoting violence" but that he was tired of "the niceties" while ICE agents were "rounding [people] up off the street without due process" and "sending them off to a gulag."


https://www.foxnews.com/media/don-lemon-tells-black-brown-citizens-carry-guns-case-ice-shows-up



Teamsters demand Waymos be pulled from California streets after robo-taxi hit child


The Teamsters demanded Monday that California suspend Waymo taxis indefinitely after one of the self-driving cars hit a 5-year-old near a Santa Monica elementary school.


The largest union in the state put Golden State officials on blast, telling them to pull the company’s license to operate the futuristic vehicles after the accident on Jan. 23, which left the unidentified child with minor injuries.


The statement from the co-chairs of the Teamsters California, whose members include transportation workers and truckers, comes after the National Transportation Safety Board announced a probe of the company.


https://nypost.com/2026/02/02/tech/teamsters-demand-waymos-get-pulled-from-california-streets-after-robo-taxi-hits-child/



Teamsters California Backs California Billionaire Tax


Today, Teamsters California announced endorsing the California Billionaire Tax, the largest union to date, backing the November ballot measure. As the unified voice of 250,000 California members, Teamsters California is leading the fight for working people and their jobs by challenging the Big Tech agenda aimed at replacing family-supporting jobs with robots.


https://teamstersjc7.org/news-press/press-releases/teamsters-california-backs-california-billionaire-tax



San Francisco Shuts Down Nine Hidden Drug and Gambling Dens Posing as Convenience Stores


San Francisco officials announced Thursday that investigators have shuttered or filed lawsuits against at least nine convenience stores in the Tenderloin after determining the storefronts were operating as clandestine drug markets, illegal gambling halls and fencing operations.


https://www.crbcnews.com/articles/6981c1c0cbead3f9ed42d661



Top 5 Immigrant Wage Subsidy Programs in Canada


What Is an Immigrant Wage Subsidy in Canada?


A wage subsidy is financial support for employers hiring immigrants, reducing payroll costs.

These programs aim to ease integration by offsetting training or onboarding expenses. Key facts:


Funded by federal/provincial governments (e.g., IRCC, Employment and Social Development Canada).

Typically cover 50–70% of wages for 6–12 months.

Require proof of immigrant status (e.g., PR, work permit).

Evola AI’s policy alerts track real-time changes to subsidy criteria, ensuring you never miss updates.


https://evolaai.com/en/posts/top-5-immigrant-wage-subsidy-programs-in-canada

