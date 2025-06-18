Sen Ted Cruz tells Tucker US is already ATTACKING Iran - Tucker Carlson, clip

Sen Ted Cruz (Canadian snake slithered his way to Texas) tells Tucker US is already ATTACKING Iran

TUCKER: You don’t know ANYTHING about Iran!

CRUZ: We ARE carrying out military strikes today

Who got it right?

– Doesn’t know Iran’s population

– Can’t name Iran’s ethnic groups

– Claims Iran wants to kill Trump

– Then casually CONFIRMS the U.S. is bombing Iran with Israel

Absolutely COOKED.