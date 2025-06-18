Sen Ted Cruz tells Tucker US is already ATTACKING Iran - Tucker Carlson, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen Ted Cruz (Canadian snake slithered his way to Texas) tells Tucker US is already ATTACKING Iran
TUCKER: You don’t know ANYTHING about Iran!
CRUZ: We ARE carrying out military strikes today
Who got it right?
– Doesn’t know Iran’s population
– Can’t name Iran’s ethnic groups
– Claims Iran wants to kill Trump
– Then casually CONFIRMS the U.S. is bombing Iran with Israel
Absolutely COOKED.