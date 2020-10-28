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"I Will Kill Myself If I Don't Change!" Freedomain Call In
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5 views • October 28, 2020
Stefan Molyneux, Host of Freedomain Radio, talks a man off the ledge after receiving the following email:
Is my life purpose to serve as a warning to other men?
I want to have a family more than anything, but I waited too long and now question if it’s too late.
My health and fertility are good; but at 53 can I responsibly and virtuously become a father?
Adoption and surrogates make me queasy, yet to have children the normal way I'd have to break up with my girlfriend of four years (with whom I wish I could have kids) and find a younger woman, with whom the age gap might then raise issues.
Heartbreaking as it is, should I just resign to never having a family?
What should I consider in order to make a moral, wise, and virtuous choice?
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/ill-kill-myself-if-i-dont-change-freedomain-call-in
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Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Is my life purpose to serve as a warning to other men?
I want to have a family more than anything, but I waited too long and now question if it’s too late.
My health and fertility are good; but at 53 can I responsibly and virtuously become a father?
Adoption and surrogates make me queasy, yet to have children the normal way I'd have to break up with my girlfriend of four years (with whom I wish I could have kids) and find a younger woman, with whom the age gap might then raise issues.
Heartbreaking as it is, should I just resign to never having a family?
What should I consider in order to make a moral, wise, and virtuous choice?
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/ill-kill-myself-if-i-dont-change-freedomain-call-in
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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