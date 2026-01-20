FLASHBACK ; “Who pulls the strings of those puppets? We do. The Jewish people.”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FLASHBACK: Yaakov Asher, Israeli Haredi rabbi and parliamentarian says every US president “has no freedom of choice,” and “become like puppets” when it comes to international affairs impacting the future of Israel.
“Who pulls the strings of those puppets? We do. The Jewish people.”
Source @Real World News
Christ is KING!