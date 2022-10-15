Red planet x-Biblical wormwood system body in my Northeast sky after 2 AM ohio / READ BELOW / CAN YOU👁

Brandon cory Nagley





Oct 13, 2022 Reddish planet x-Biblical wormwood system body in my north-Northeast sky after 2 AM ohio/READ BELOW. Today is now 10/13/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence....I caught a Reddish planet x ( biblical wormwood) system body lighting up my north/northeast skies minutes ago between 2:00 A.m to 2:20 a.m is when I just captured it over northwest ohio next to Toledo USA.... signs christ warned you of before his second coming..... things are about to amplify with planet x ( wormwood/the fiery red dragon) on its way.... walk in love and forgiving daily. Come to christ as lord before late...... time is of the essence now. And times much shorter than many think......Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





