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NIGHT SHADOWS 03012022 -- The Hidden Hand and The Illuminati Playbook Script, WW3, Putin, Poland, NATO & The EU
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241 views • March 02, 2022
As the war continues in Ukraine, the question becomes if it will confine itself to Ukraine or will this spill over to Poland and then NATO nations? Has Putin made a mistake? Or is he just following the "Playbook" for the end of days as chaos and gross spiritual darkness over the Earth? God is the ultimate power and we tend to forget that His agenda is what is going to be carried out and how He is using the nations and their leaders to accomplish it! But the ins and outs of this, the twists and turns we do not know yet. We are close or all of the signs mean nothing, and if they mean nothing, then why did Jesus tell us to WATCH? And so it goes inside the insane matrix...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
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