【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Dr. Sellin confirmed the truth of the coronavirus

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06/03/2021 Col.Sellin: COVID-19 was meant as a bio-weapon, and its creation was supervised by the People’s Liberation Army. It is a fundamental principle of biological warfare to retain the capability of plausible deniability, that is the ability to blame nature for a disease outbreak.