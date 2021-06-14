© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOWLEY EXCLUSIVE: Audit Fever Sweeps America
Follow
2
Share
Report
290 views • June 14, 2021
Patrick Howley takes over for Friday's broadcast. Nine states are watching Maricopa County's audit today in hopes of repeating the process in their own.
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/national-file
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.