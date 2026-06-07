BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Our Wonderful, Counsellor, EL GIBBOR, Mighty, YAHUSHA, LORD Jesus, Savior, HAMASHIACH, Anointed One, Messiah, Isaiah 9:6-7, 20260606
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
29 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4 views • 3 days ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)


Isaiah 9:6-7:


The CEPHER:


6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a SON is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His Name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, EL GIBBOR, The Mighty YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, The Savior, and HAMASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.


7 Of the increase of His Government, Peace, and Salvation, there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon His Kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even forever. The zeal of the YAHUAH TZEVA’OTH (The LORD of Hosts) will perform this. Amen!


* * * *



Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.


Click the link below to join the weekly Service: FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:


Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)


Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)


www.FCGCHURCHES.org


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  


https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4


Email: [email protected]


 

Keywords
fathermessiahsaviorchristjesussalvationprinceyahuahgovernmentchildpeacenamelordwonderfulcallthesonyahushamightyanointedhamashiacheverlastingcounsellorel gibbortzevaoth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Quagmire Doctrine: When the empire&#8217;s arsenal runs on empty

The Quagmire Doctrine: When the empire’s arsenal runs on empty

Belle Carter
Border Czar Tom Homan Vows Surge of ICE Agents in New York City

Border Czar Tom Homan Vows Surge of ICE Agents in New York City

Morgan S. Verity
Ex-CIA Official Accused of Inventing Secret Program to Steal $40 Million in Gold

Ex-CIA Official Accused of Inventing Secret Program to Steal $40 Million in Gold

Sterling Ashworth
Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Indian Lawmaker Says Russia Treated Global South as Equal Partner at SPIEF

Garrison Vance
The Iran War is quietly starving millions globally, and many Americans aren&#8217;t insulated from the economic fallout

The Iran War is quietly starving millions globally, and many Americans aren’t insulated from the economic fallout

Lance D Johnson
10 Former Employees Sue Hospital Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Alleging Religious and Medical Discrimination

10 Former Employees Sue Hospital Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Alleging Religious and Medical Discrimination

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy