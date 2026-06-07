Our Wonderful, Counsellor, EL GIBBOR, Mighty, YAHUSHA, LORD Jesus, Savior, HAMASHIACH, Anointed One, Messiah, Isaiah 9:6-7, 20260606

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Isaiah 9:6-7:





The CEPHER:





6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a SON is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His Name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, EL GIBBOR, The Mighty YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, The Savior, and HAMASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.





7 Of the increase of His Government, Peace, and Salvation, there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon His Kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even forever. The zeal of the YAHUAH TZEVA’OTH (The LORD of Hosts) will perform this. Amen!





* * * *









Worship our EL ELYON, the MOST HIGH YAHWEH with us.





Click the link below to join the weekly Service: FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:





Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)





Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)





www.FCGCHURCHES.org





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home





https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4





Email: [email protected]



