HANGING WITH THE PROUD BOYS: WOKE NUKES & MTG

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 10, 2022
This past weekend Teddy spoke at Freedom Fest. He got to spend some time with the Proud Boys. They are not what the media makes them out to be.
We discuss woke military training while on the
verge of nuclear war – Retired Navy Chief Jarome Bell joins the conversation.
Teddy appeared on Stew Peters last week to discuss Kevin McCarthy and the selling out of Marjorie Taylor Greene
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches
Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:
https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nd5i2-hanging-with-the-proud-boys-woke-nukes-and-mtg.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.