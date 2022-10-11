HANGING WITH THE PROUD BOYS: WOKE NUKES & MTG

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 10, 2022





This past weekend Teddy spoke at Freedom Fest. He got to spend some time with the Proud Boys. They are not what the media makes them out to be.





We discuss woke military training while on the

verge of nuclear war – Retired Navy Chief Jarome Bell joins the conversation.





Teddy appeared on Stew Peters last week to discuss Kevin McCarthy and the selling out of Marjorie Taylor Greene





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nd5i2-hanging-with-the-proud-boys-woke-nukes-and-mtg.html