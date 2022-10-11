HANGING WITH THE PROUD BOYS: WOKE NUKES & MTG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 10, 2022
This past weekend Teddy spoke at Freedom Fest. He got to spend some time with the Proud Boys. They are not what the media makes them out to be.
We discuss woke military training while on the
verge of nuclear war – Retired Navy Chief Jarome Bell joins the conversation.
Teddy appeared on Stew Peters last week to discuss Kevin McCarthy and the selling out of Marjorie Taylor Greene
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
Protect your wealth, retirement, and future with Goldco. Use this link, Tell them Teddy sent you, and get $10k or MORE in Free Silver: https://goldco.com/trenches
Get better rest, and improve your overall wellness, Visit: magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MAGNESIUM BREAKTHROUGH: https://www.magbreakthrough.com/teddy
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY: https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15:
https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
My Patriot Cigars: mypatriotcigars.com – promo Teddy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1nd5i2-hanging-with-the-proud-boys-woke-nukes-and-mtg.html