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2021-03-20 - Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen - Is big city life good in times of crisis?
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20 views • March 22, 2021
Covid, evictions, food shortage, riots and crime: Now is the time to relocate or prepare to get out on the city on short notice. Pandemic lockdown rules and regulations will make city life increasingly difficult in the months and years to come.
Blog and novels: https://bull-hansen.com
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Blog and novels: https://bull-hansen.com
If you want to support his channel with a small amount of your choice, you have several options (and please scroll down to check out the charities he supports):
- Become a member of this channel and support his work with a monthly donation:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95m7aBYo7wgNCoHb1ojQYw/join
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