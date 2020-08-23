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Millie Weaver indictment by Dr. Paul Cottrell
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135 views • August 23, 2020
We should be protesting the loss of our civil liberties. Perhaps Millie Weaver is a misdirection. We need whistle blowers, we also need police to respond to the whistle. Standard blue or other patriots. You will miss the constitution when it's gone. No matter how insulated you think you are. This goes for you too Antifa. Don't torch your car because it won't start, fix it. Injustice doesn't undo injustice, it doubles it. Reference "LUC MONTAGNIER HIV NOBEL PRIZE WINNER SAYS VIRUS WAS ENGINEERED IN BIOLAB"
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