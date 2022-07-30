Strawman - The Nature of the Cage (Common Law info)

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The Nature of the Cage is a cutting edge documentary that highlights the truth around debt, the Legal Fiction, Lawful and Legal, Debt Collectors, Bailiffs, and modern day Policing. The film gives a detailed overview as to how you can address these issues in your personal life, offering knowledge on how to Lawfully deal with any kind of authority, if you haven’t broken any Laws.
Release date: July 30, 2015
Director / Writer: John K. Webster