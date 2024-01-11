TUNNELGATE IS A MYTH, GOYIMZES 🩸🕍🛏👀📰 LET THE CONCRETE FLOW!

Source: https://gab.com/WayoftheWorld/posts/111730757571145851
Jewish 'convert' tries to shut it down. "Oh, it was just a fringe group digging tunnels, goy. We're all condemning it." This shows how stupid they think we are.
6 months 🤔
Do you actually believe any human agents were behind the excavations to which you've borne witness...well, I am in Brooklyn, and bridges are aplenty 🌉🤑😁
#TUNNELGATE is here, and it isn't being swept under the rug, even though the (((msm))) has successfully, thus far, to keep a lid on things...but things are going to hit volcano temperature in due measure 🌋
Have you ever heard of the 'erev rav'? I'll bet most of you haven't...but in the old days, you'd be familiar with a colloquialization of said term, which is 'riff raff' ['Colloquialization' has been characterized as a shift of written norms towards spoken. norms, so that written language becomes more speech-like (e.g., Leech 2003).].
Once again - it all devolves to the concept of bait and switch ✅
Credit to Sheila Holm for sharpening my game theory to its current state:
There are at least four games in play:
RISK
STRATEGO
BATTLESHIP
CLUE [this was Sheila's observation, and my missing element]
What is the real story behind the bar/bat-mitzvah procedure? VfB has his ideas 💡
Recall the film Demolition Man - the tunnels under the cities apparently have always existed 🩸🕍🛏👀📰
Sheila Holm:
