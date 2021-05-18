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BF. Chlorine Dioxide for your pets? Of course! Here's a useful guide.
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3921 views • May 18, 2021
Many people commonly ask if they can give Chlorine Dioxide to their pet when they are sick. The truth is that animals respond better than humans to Clo2 and recover faster. Farmers have been using it with chickens, cows and other animals for years!
Here is a great website that has helpful information on using it with your animals.
Pets and Chlorine Dioxide Website (Spanish but google chrome can translate)
http://cdsperu.moonfruit.com/mms-para-animales/4594846953
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
Here is a great website that has helpful information on using it with your animals.
Pets and Chlorine Dioxide Website (Spanish but google chrome can translate)
http://cdsperu.moonfruit.com/mms-para-animales/4594846953
Learn more about Chlorine Dioxide Below...
Free Ebook Downloadable Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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