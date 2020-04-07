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Observe the Passover?
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42 views • April 07, 2020
Over the course of my studies, and in the making of this video, I was led to [finally] gain a better understanding as to how and WHY to properly observe the Passover, and hence the other 'Feasts / Festivals' of Yah. For the longest time, I now believe I was in error, and confusion, as it regards the topic.
Frankly, I was leaning towards a literal observance, and keeping to the tradition & law/ordinances of the 'Old' Testament--but I was never sure or assured, and not led by the Spirit to do so.
I do/did study on the Passover and the 'Feasts', so that I think that I came to understand what they 'mean', and what their purposes are/were, and the prophetic content they purvey. As with many or even most prophecy, they are ~ dualistic, with layers of meaning and more than one iteration (e.g., the Passover is/was a memorial, and a physical, &/or historical event, but it was also a distinctive and obvious [to modern Man] foreshadowing of the advent of our Messiah, and how He became the Passover, the First Fruit and the Unleavened Bread...
[see my recent videos and especially that relating to Time, the Millennium/Rest, etc.]
Anyways, as I have said, one's growth and understanding is a process. I now am led to believe that these 'Feasts' are and should remain important, but that they need be viewed and understood from a distinctively spiritual 'standpoint.' Likewise, they should be observed in the same light. That is, respecting the spiritual meanings being conveyed, in Spirit & Truth, which is how one is to worship and revere the Father and His Only Begotten--our Lord and Savior (after belief, repentance, and receiving the Spirit, etc...).
This way is a transformative form of worship, as one is to transform in the process of learning and growing, in one's relationship with the Most High and our Savior. I guess this video is also a testimony, given that I did become UN-confused in these matters. I believe that my observing Passover will henceforth involve a memorial and obedience to our Master's call to partake of the bread and the wine, which should now replace the law and tradition of the worldly and the past.
I don't feel led to wholly abandon observance of Passover or any of the Feasts, but rather to observe them with reverence and in the Spirit; a [modified] transformative observance. Thus, for example, I can and will be making my own unleavened bread, and observing a communion (as per Yahushua's [aka 'Jesus'] dictates. I will also be making and eating unleavened bread for the 7 days of ULB, though perhaps this is not truly necessary [?]; regardless, it is an easy and 'doable' observance...
I will continue to study and attend to the times and festivals as either/both memorials &/or foreshadowings re: both the fulfilled and the unfulfilled prophetic events they illustrate, out of respect and love. I pray that each of you do as you are led, as well. These are spiritual convocations and they have a depth of meanings to comprehend. May each & all of my viewers &/or listeners gain understanding and reconciliation with the Spirit to do that which is deemed appropriate (as one id led)...
Praises and glory to the Most High. ;)
Visit my OTHER sites and ‘channels’ TO VIEW UNCORRUPTED/ UN-REDACTED videos…
(e.g., this video at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gts-... )
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on *MANY*, many Awakening topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
LBRY (MOST of my YT videos [+] cached and viewable/easily downloadable!) **best site overall, now**[IMO]
This venue is available via either app, or by browser go to https://lbry.com/
My ‘chan’ is @GTox444
Anyone who signs up via lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444#ba0b10a4429d18f28b1562fe8fc64bb13f0097f8 will automatically be subscribed to my channel and both of us will receive an LBC bonus. See link above for particulars or just head on over & see what sup. ;)
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitChoot *currently my best response venue, in terms of viewership* (uploading mostly newer videos—please DO visit!)
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2NsccsLcb1Ms/
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos. Horrid search capabilities (really bad) but—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geeteevlogger
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
————————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
*note: I will not be putting up many videos here, ongoing. Their parameters and restrictions are not viable…
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
Frankly, I was leaning towards a literal observance, and keeping to the tradition & law/ordinances of the 'Old' Testament--but I was never sure or assured, and not led by the Spirit to do so.
I do/did study on the Passover and the 'Feasts', so that I think that I came to understand what they 'mean', and what their purposes are/were, and the prophetic content they purvey. As with many or even most prophecy, they are ~ dualistic, with layers of meaning and more than one iteration (e.g., the Passover is/was a memorial, and a physical, &/or historical event, but it was also a distinctive and obvious [to modern Man] foreshadowing of the advent of our Messiah, and how He became the Passover, the First Fruit and the Unleavened Bread...
[see my recent videos and especially that relating to Time, the Millennium/Rest, etc.]
Anyways, as I have said, one's growth and understanding is a process. I now am led to believe that these 'Feasts' are and should remain important, but that they need be viewed and understood from a distinctively spiritual 'standpoint.' Likewise, they should be observed in the same light. That is, respecting the spiritual meanings being conveyed, in Spirit & Truth, which is how one is to worship and revere the Father and His Only Begotten--our Lord and Savior (after belief, repentance, and receiving the Spirit, etc...).
This way is a transformative form of worship, as one is to transform in the process of learning and growing, in one's relationship with the Most High and our Savior. I guess this video is also a testimony, given that I did become UN-confused in these matters. I believe that my observing Passover will henceforth involve a memorial and obedience to our Master's call to partake of the bread and the wine, which should now replace the law and tradition of the worldly and the past.
I don't feel led to wholly abandon observance of Passover or any of the Feasts, but rather to observe them with reverence and in the Spirit; a [modified] transformative observance. Thus, for example, I can and will be making my own unleavened bread, and observing a communion (as per Yahushua's [aka 'Jesus'] dictates. I will also be making and eating unleavened bread for the 7 days of ULB, though perhaps this is not truly necessary [?]; regardless, it is an easy and 'doable' observance...
I will continue to study and attend to the times and festivals as either/both memorials &/or foreshadowings re: both the fulfilled and the unfulfilled prophetic events they illustrate, out of respect and love. I pray that each of you do as you are led, as well. These are spiritual convocations and they have a depth of meanings to comprehend. May each & all of my viewers &/or listeners gain understanding and reconciliation with the Spirit to do that which is deemed appropriate (as one id led)...
Praises and glory to the Most High. ;)
Visit my OTHER sites and ‘channels’ TO VIEW UNCORRUPTED/ UN-REDACTED videos…
(e.g., this video at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gts-... )
YouTube: GTox444 Over 400 produced videos + hundreds of titles from others of a similar mind, on *MANY*, many Awakening topics!
Go To:
https://www.youtube.com/user/GTox444
——————————
LBRY (MOST of my YT videos [+] cached and viewable/easily downloadable!) **best site overall, now**[IMO]
This venue is available via either app, or by browser go to https://lbry.com/
My ‘chan’ is @GTox444
Anyone who signs up via lbry.tv/$/invite/@GTox444#ba0b10a4429d18f28b1562fe8fc64bb13f0097f8 will automatically be subscribed to my channel and both of us will receive an LBC bonus. See link above for particulars or just head on over & see what sup. ;)
——————————
BitChute: GT’s BitChoot *currently my best response venue, in terms of viewership* (uploading mostly newer videos—please DO visit!)
Go To:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2NsccsLcb1Ms/
——————————
Brighteon: GT Awakening (testing a few newer videos. Horrid search capabilities (really bad) but—please visit!):
Go To:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/geeteevlogger
——————————
Blogger: Ramblings of a Wayward GT—Articles, opines and a seminal collection of ‘Awakening’ videos that everyone should view, plus Jonesian Alex /Knight David/ Shroyer Owen show[s] mirror[s] [live] (Really.)
Go To:
http://waywardgt.blogspot.com/
————————————
Vimeo: GT Awakening (nine videos—not ‘2’ as stated in showcase—buggy interface!)
*note: I will not be putting up many videos here, ongoing. Their parameters and restrictions are not viable…
Go To:
https://vimeo.com/channels/1369543
OR:
https://vimeo.com/gt444/about
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