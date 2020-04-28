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Religious Hypocrisy During the Corona Virus Pandemic
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50 views • April 28, 2020
Right now, during this corona virus pandemic, we are seeing religious hypocrisy more than ever. They are coming from people likes Benny Hinn, Kenneth Copeland, and Torben Sondergaard. Here we are EXPOSING how these false prophets are taking advantage of people to get more money for themselves. We are also trying to teach you to recognise their lies, so you do not get deceived by these false prophets during the COVID19 pandemic.
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