Tanks in the Green Zone: Iraq's "Anti-Corruption" Raids Hit Resistance-Aligned Politicians Days Before PM's Washington Trip



Iraq's Green Zone was hit overnight by a major security operation — armored vehicles, gunfire reported, and at least seven politicians arrested, including five sitting MPs whose parliamentary immunity had been lifted just for this. The official story: an anti-corruption sweep tied to a deputy oil minister arrested last month after authorities seized a record $86 million in cash from him.



But look at the timing. The raids landed the same day Iranian FM Araghchi arrived in Baghdad, visiting the site where Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated before heading to the Foreign Ministry. And a Baghdad-based diplomat told AFP plainly that the operation is "part of Washington visit preparations" — PM Ali al-Zaidi, installed in May "with the blessing of the United States," travels to Washington this month and needs to show he's serious about dismantling Iran-aligned groups, which is exactly what the US has been pressuring Baghdad to do since the hostilities ended.



Several of those arrested are reportedly linked not just to corruption files but specifically to Iran-backed political and armed factions — the same Resistance factions that struck US bases around Iraq when Washington and Israel attacked Iran earlier this year.



It's essentially a US backed political cleanup that conveniently removes Resistance-aligned figures right before the new PM needs to prove his loyalty in Washington.

Adding, new a few hours ago:

NEW: IRGC Ground Forces target Kurdish separatist positions in Iraqi Kurdistan with field artillery



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