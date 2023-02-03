A blunt herbal performance enhancer ⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Kratom

In this review, I compare Kratom to the Nootropics I've tried, which is not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison but I think you'll find it helpful.

⚠️The Kratom vendor I originally reviewed is now out of business which typifies the Kratom biz; lots of faceless fly-by-night operators with eCommerce websites that fail to prove the quality or purity of their products. I urge Biohackers to instead use Adaptogenic herbs (which offer many of the same benefits that Kratom ostensibly does) from credible vendors that rigorously test their products and provide certificates of analysis.

