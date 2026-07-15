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Date: July 15, 2026. Lesson 138-2026. Title: Self-Control - The Wall that Protects the City
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In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart conclude Proverbs 25 by examining two final warnings that summarize the chapter's wisdom. First, Solomon warns against the pursuit of self-glory, reminding us that true honor is received, not sought. He then presents one of Scripture's most memorable images: the person without self-control is like a city broken down and without walls, vulnerable to every attack. This lesson explores why humility and self-governance are essential to Christian maturity, how daily discipline strengthens the inner life, and why the greatest victories are often won not over others, but over ourselves.

Lesson 138-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


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