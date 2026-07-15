Date: July 15, 2026. Lesson 138-2026. Title: Self-Control - The Wall that Protects the City

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart conclude Proverbs 25 by examining two final warnings that summarize the chapter's wisdom. First, Solomon warns against the pursuit of self-glory, reminding us that true honor is received, not sought. He then presents one of Scripture's most memorable images: the person without self-control is like a city broken down and without walls, vulnerable to every attack. This lesson explores why humility and self-governance are essential to Christian maturity, how daily discipline strengthens the inner life, and why the greatest victories are often won not over others, but over ourselves.

Lesson 138-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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