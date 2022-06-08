8/6/22 Ukraine Clepto State, Gates, Biowarfare Vs Humanity Rising! WE ARE FREE

8/06/22 The Ukraine demolition covers up the massive money, energy, biowarfare and data collection efforts of the WEF, BHO/Biden, World Bank operations to use the region as a laundering front. Meanwhile, we see Pence backing the Rino deep pocket candidates and Bill Gates plans to end food production in the USA and replace it with WEF UN attempts to starve and humiliate God’s People. Americans and Humanity can refuse this with a Parallel system. Create your own Local food systems and Resist!

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Links for the video:

https://www.revival.com/

https://www.christianpost.com/news/case-against-pastor-rodney-howard-browne-for-unlawful-assembly-during-pandemic-dismissed.html

https://www.farmlandriches.com/bill-gates-farmland/

EV and 5G:

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a30986407/porsche-taycan-ev-fire-garage-florida/

Kari Lake's opponent Robson:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/love-story-ages-establishment-republican-karrin-robson-married-billionaire-husband-34-years-elder-86/

https://thearizonadailynews.com/karrin-taylor-robson-drops-controversial-fundraising-tactic-after-questions-about-refunds-to-donors-the-arizona-republic/

Ukraine Ambasador to USA:

https://bykvu.com/eng/thoughts/three-missteps-of-oksana-markarova/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oksana_Markarova

https://www.libertynation.com/ukraine-officials-allege-major-corruption-scandal-with-dnc-linked-company/

Amnesty International calls out Ukraine:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/oksana-pokalchuk-resigns-as-head-of-amnesty-international-in-ukraine/ar-AA10mmCm

The Petition to Protest the UKr Bl_ck List:

https://schillerinstitute.nationbuilder.com/call_for_investigation_of_ccd

Taylor Robson:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/love-story-ages-establishment-republican-karrin-robson-married-billionaire-husband-34-years-elder-86/

https://thearizonadailynews.com/karrin-taylor-robson-drops-controversial-fundraising-tactic-after-questions-about-refunds-to-donors-the-arizona-republic/

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