THE VAXXED ARE THE WALKING DEAD

Unsafe _ Space





The die off is accelerating. The baby boomers are dying at an accelerated rate. They trusted their late night "comedians" who the Jewish financial cartels realized were the key to tricking the boomers into getting all boosted up. It was 5 years of constant ridiculing anyone who questioned the very questionable scamdemic all the lies they pushed to make that plandemic kill as many people as possible. Its was the late night comedians who were the main tool to get the baby boomer generation to laugh at and sneer at those people who rightly rejected the bioweapon disguised as a vaccine. The Jewish banking mafia controlled every moment of the narratives that those low life UNFUNNY "comedians" regurgitated. And now because they "Trusted the Science" they are dead, dying and soon to be dead.