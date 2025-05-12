🔥Russia unleashes its BEAST of the skies: New Su-35S jets take off into service

Russia’s Rostec State Corporation has delivered a fresh batch of Su-35S 4++ generation multirole fighters to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

🔍✈️What are the capabilities of these Su-35S jets?

🟠Top speed: Mach 2.25 (over 2,700 km/h)

🟠Maximum altitude: 18,000 meters

🟠Range without refueling: 3,600 km

🟠Radar detection range: up to 350 km

🟠In long-range air combat, can track 30 targets simultaneously and engage 8 targets at once