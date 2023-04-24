Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3052a - It Was Never Suppose To Be This Way, [CB]/[WEF] Plan Failing
170 views
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 3052a - April 23, 2023 

It Was Never Suppose To Be This Way, [CB]/[WEF] Plan Failing


Canada has no data on how regulations are going to reduce emissions. Biden Inflation Reduction Act gives the Green New Deal money to big companies and banks. US companies in talks with oil companies in Ukraine. BRICS are becoming larger that the G7 countries.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
climate hoaxdigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportwef agenda

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
