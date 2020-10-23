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'20 Years into the 21st Century 2020 10 22 205947
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21 views • October 23, 2020
20 Years into the 21st century and where are we? Deep into a police state. No one cares about anyone else! Plans for a pandemic are in The Patriot Act. Everything is planned... for us.
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