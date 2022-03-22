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Yom haShoah [Holocaust Remembrance Day]
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24 views • March 22, 2022
Posted May 1, 2011 GabiBenitah:
Remember 6 000 000 of ours Se souvenir de 6 000 000 d'entre nous
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it" - George Santayana
Yom Hazikaron laShoah ve-laG'vurah (Hebrew: יום הזיכרון לשואה ולגבורה, lit. 'Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day'), known colloquially in Israel and abroad as Yom HaShoah (יום השואה) and in English as Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Holocaust Day, is observed as Israel's day of commemoration for the approximately six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany and its collaborators, and for the Jewish resistance in that period. In Israel, it is a national memorial day. The first official commemorations took place in 1951,
Remember 6 000 000 of ours Se souvenir de 6 000 000 d'entre nous
"Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it" - George Santayana
Yom Hazikaron laShoah ve-laG'vurah (Hebrew: יום הזיכרון לשואה ולגבורה, lit. 'Holocaust and Heroism Remembrance Day'), known colloquially in Israel and abroad as Yom HaShoah (יום השואה) and in English as Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Holocaust Day, is observed as Israel's day of commemoration for the approximately six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany and its collaborators, and for the Jewish resistance in that period. In Israel, it is a national memorial day. The first official commemorations took place in 1951,
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