Technological Advancements and Nations Aligning Signal Coming Antichrist says Pastor Duke Hergatt
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago


Is the world coming to an end? Is Jesus coming back during our lifetime? These are the pressing questions Pastor Duke Hergatt answers as he shares insight into the shocking and exciting world events moving into place as the time of Christ’s return draws near! We are in a spiritual battle, and many prophecies that need to be fulfilled to usher in the end of the age have already transpired. Pastor Duke talks about the technological advancements that now exist to facilitate global control over the world’s population, as well as what types of protocols are currently conditioning people to later accept the mark of the beast. The last days are close, Pastor Duke contends. Get ready to see Jesus!



TAKEAWAYS


Pastor Duke’s Hippy Dippy podcast focuses largely on decoding Biblical prophecy 


Christ’s return is very near, and it will likely happen during the Jewish Feast of Trumpets 


Israel has always leaned on America for protection, but leaders are turning their backs on God’s chosen people


China’s Silk Road is under construction, literally paving the way for future Eastern armies to coalesce in the final battle of Armageddon



The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
