How Bezos Obsession with Customer Service Built His Empire | PBD Podcast

How Bezos Obsession with Customer Service Built His Empire | Patrick Bet-David highlights the secret weapon Jeff Bezos used to build the successful empire of Amazon.
Go to our sponsor https://betterhelp.com/valuetainment for 10% off your first month of therapy with BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.