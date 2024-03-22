Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Bezos Obsession with Customer Service Built His Empire | PBD Podcast
channel image
GalacticStorm
2224 Subscribers
Shop now
11 views
Published a day ago

How Bezos Obsession with Customer Service Built His Empire | Patrick Bet-David highlights the secret weapon Jeff Bezos used to build the successful empire of Amazon.


Go to our sponsor https://betterhelp.com/valuetainment for 10% off your first month of therapy with BetterHelp and get matched with a therapist who will listen and help.

Keywords
amazonbezospatrick bet-davidpbd podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket