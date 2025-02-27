Dr. Kevorkian and Assisted Suicide 😈☠☢❎

UNSEEN WORLD OF EVIL

"The world will soon learn that there exists now another unseen world of evil that is closing in now, for satan knows that his time is growing short. As I told you in the past, My child and My children, sin is insanity, and it is only now the beginning. Unless you pray and make atonement to the Eternal Father, you will see abominations and the desecration of churches, and murders will abound until those who remain upon earth will envy the dead.” – Our Lady, October 6, 1980

PURE INSANITY

"My children, understand well: you must all review the lives of your saints given in the Christian churches throughout the world. I ask My world's children, all Christians, to unite against the common enemy of your God: Lucifer!

"Do you not understand? Lucifer seeks to destroy Christianity. He seeks to destroy this by taking the word of God from among you, by substituting a way of life that is pure insanity. For sin is insanity! Will you allow this to happen to your children? Can you not understand that as your Mother I shall shout to you to My last breath: turn back, for you are falling into the abyss!” – Our Lady, November 25, 1978

Remember there is only one God and only He can decide when life is to be taken. Break this Commandment in the full knowledge as to what you are doing and you will suffer the torment of Hell for eternity.

