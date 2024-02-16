The Green Zone | Full Movie

He actually knew it all! He fully understood that humanity was nearing its end, and if everyone cared only about their own survival, no one would make it out alive. So why did he betray his friends and cared only about his own skin in the last days, when something could still be done? When did he take a wrong turn?





❓ When discussing the map of green zones in Europe with a friend

❓ When he refused to use his connections to inform influential people about the Creative Society

❓ When he got scared that he would tarnish his solid business reputation by participating in a volunteer project





What could be more important than saving a life? But when one's own life is saved at the cost of billions of other lives, this person's further existence can turn into a nightmare.





😱 And now all he can do is sit there, holding his head in his hands, and remember his own words: "I have more important things to do."





You probably have more important things to do as well. But even if it's about saving your own life, think: what will you do alone in a bunker on a dead planet, doomed to loneliness and lingering death? Isn't it better to make every effort right now to make all the people on the planet aware of the impending danger and unite to save the planet and humanity?





📢 Find out what you can do to save yourself and your loved ones – watch the full version of the International Online Forum "Global Crisis. The Responsibility" at:

https://rumble.com/c/CreativeSociety





▶️ International online Forum "Global Crisis. There Is a Way Out", April 22, 2023





▶️ ️International online conference "Global Crisis. America at the Crossroads 2024", October 7, 2023





📍 "It's Inevitable | Scientific Report Has Opened the Eyes of the World to the Truth About Climate"





📍"We've Warned You! | Climate Scientific Report. Part 2"





🌐 Creative Society International Project:

https://creativesociety.com/

📩 [email protected]





▶️ Subscribe to our Telegram channel to stay updated on current events:

https://t.me/creativesociety_en





▶️ Twitter: / creativescty

▶️ Facebook: / creativesociety.en

▶️ Instagram: / creativesociety.official.en

▶️ TikTok: / creativesociety.official







