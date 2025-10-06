BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The DISTURBING Truth About Parasites — Live Q&A w/ Dr. Jason Dean
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
713 followers
1186 views • 1 day ago

How many Americans have parasites? Far more than you’d ever guess. Join me live with Dr. Jason Dean, one of the nation’s leading experts on parasites, for a no-holds-barred Q&A about the hidden organisms that affect our digestion, immunity, energy, mood, and even mental health. We’ll break down the most common types of parasites, how they hijack your body, and what it really takes to cleanse and restore your system. Don’t miss it—jump into the live chat on Rumble and bring your questions! Get your parasite cleanse at https://detoxwithseth.com and use promo code MAN to save $$. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Click https://www.perfectorigins.com/mia-vb.html to enter the giveaway — Vive Biotics has 15 probiotic strains plus prebiotics, designed to survive stomach acid and help restore balance. Use code: MIA at checkout for 25% off your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

