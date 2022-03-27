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Loving Life: Putin and the War in Ukraine
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707 views • March 27, 2022
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This show was recorded on 2022-03-18. I appeared on Loving Life where Scott and I discussed the War in Ukraine. I explained some of the WW2 and Bolshevik Revolution history. We delved into a discussion about the tactics and military problems.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
This show was recorded on 2022-03-18. I appeared on Loving Life where Scott and I discussed the War in Ukraine. I explained some of the WW2 and Bolshevik Revolution history. We delved into a discussion about the tactics and military problems.
My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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