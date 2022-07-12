Bright Insight.





There is WAYYY more to this story. Why was it cleaned up so fast. Where’s the full forensic investigation? WHO originally financed these stones? And WHAT is in the time-capsule??

The destroyed Georgia Guidestones and the explosion that damaged them is the smallest part of the story...





Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can speak my mind and share TRUTH!

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-insight

https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight

Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/

Follow me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrightInsight:c

Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/

Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight





Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! https://youtu.be/Nihxp-Vkk-U

Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bnlb9-there-is-way-more-to-the-story-of-destroyed-georgia-guidestones.html



