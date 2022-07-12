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Bright Insight.
There is WAYYY more to this story. Why was it cleaned up so fast. Where’s the full forensic investigation? WHO originally financed these stones? And WHAT is in the time-capsule??
The destroyed Georgia Guidestones and the explosion that damaged them is the smallest part of the story...
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bnlb9-there-is-way-more-to-the-story-of-destroyed-georgia-guidestones.html