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The Sane Asylum #13 - 02 June 22 - Guest: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9
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67 views • June 03, 2022
The brilliant Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 (www.blackbird9tradingposts.org) joins the show with the theme "Hoooboy, it's Fake and Gay Month!" As all the narcists and mentally ill get to let their freak flag fly for the month of June while the traitorous Living Glory Hole Biden seeks to take American guns yet again to please his globalist overlords.
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