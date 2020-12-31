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Breaking - GAME OVER: Dominion voting machines LIVE HACKED during Georgia Senate hearing
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85 views • December 31, 2020
Wednesday, December 30, 2020 by: Mike Adams
Despite all the fake news lies that claimed Dominion voting machines could not be hacked and could not be used to alter the outcome of the election, analyst Jovan Pulitzer has just unleashed a bombshell announcement during a live Georgia senate hearing.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-30-game-over-dominion-voting-machines-live-hacked-georgia-election.html
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Despite all the fake news lies that claimed Dominion voting machines could not be hacked and could not be used to alter the outcome of the election, analyst Jovan Pulitzer has just unleashed a bombshell announcement during a live Georgia senate hearing.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-30-game-over-dominion-voting-machines-live-hacked-georgia-election.html
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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