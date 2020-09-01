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Hillary's America - The Secret History Of The Democratic Party - By Dinesh D' Souza
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124 views • September 01, 2020
Hillary's America - The Secret History Of The Democratic Party is a 2016 documentary by Dinesh D' Souza. His documentary exposes the secret history of the Democratic Party which has deep roots in racism going back hundreds of years. Democrats fought for the preservation of slavery in the south during the Civil War (1860-1865). The Republican Party was initially created to abolish slavery in America.
Fast forward to modern times, the mainstream media and institutions in America dominated by radical leftists continuously spread blatant lies that Republicans are the real racists and that the Republican Party is pro-slavery, while trying to cover up their own secret history of the Democratic Party.
Fast forward to modern times, the mainstream media and institutions in America dominated by radical leftists continuously spread blatant lies that Republicans are the real racists and that the Republican Party is pro-slavery, while trying to cover up their own secret history of the Democratic Party.
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