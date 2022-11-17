Epoch Times | Lengthy #Clots Found in Jab Recipients

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Facts Matter Roman Balmakov - Since mid-2021, unusual, lengthy #Clots found in the #BloodVessels of #COVID19 patients and jab recipients have been reported across the world. In interviews, embalmers said that this phenomenon was something they’ve never seen in decades of practice.
🔥 Watch here 👉https://ept.ms/MassiveBloodClots