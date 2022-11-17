Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Epoch Times | Lengthy #Clots Found in Jab Recipients
109 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 12 days ago |
Shop now

Facts Matter Roman Balmakov - Since mid-2021, unusual, lengthy #Clots found in the #BloodVessels of #COVID19 patients and jab recipients have been reported across the world. In interviews, embalmers said that this phenomenon was something they’ve never seen in decades of practice.


🔥 Watch here 👉https://ept.ms/MassiveBloodClots

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemicepoch tv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket