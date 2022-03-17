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Redpill: The Blimp Plane!
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261 views • March 17, 2022
A brief segment about Team Biden extending protected status to +70K Afghan refugees.
It features that clip of a C17 rolling down the runway in Kabul last August with people running alongside.
Except it wasn’t a real plane.
It was an inflatable decoy — kind of like [Bidan].
No one drops redpills better than Tucker.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 March 2022
It features that clip of a C17 rolling down the runway in Kabul last August with people running alongside.
Except it wasn’t a real plane.
It was an inflatable decoy — kind of like [Bidan].
No one drops redpills better than Tucker.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 March 2022
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