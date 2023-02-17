https://gettr.com/post/p28gdi410ea
02/12/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 85: Some people who drove by were in a hurry and didn't stop, and they would come back a day or two later on purpose and ask us about the reason for our protest. They were all very supportive of us, which showed that Americans were awakening. When passers-by were asked whether they wanted America to be imported into communism, they all responded no in unison.
02/12/2023 对邪恶说不 第85天：有些人开车经过，当时匆忙没有停下来，一两天后会特意开车过来，询问我们抗议的原因，并对表示他们的支持，当一些家庭主妇被问到是否希望美国被输入共产主义时，她们齐声拒绝。这些说明美国人在觉醒。
