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A Pale Horse Rides Part VI - The Iron and Clay Feet
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107 views • January 13, 2022
Vaccine mandates, lock downs, persecutions of the unvaxxed, silencing those who would speak the truth, internment camps, rumors of war. Agenda 2030 is currently being implemented and many are still asleep or hypnotized by the entertainment media storms.
We are in a spiritual war brothers and sisters. Stay strong and do not take the mark, do not let them turn you into a cyborg. Keep your lamps filled with oil, stay close to Holy Spirit, listen for the still small voice to guide your steps in these turbulent times.
Please see my previous videos for a better understanding of the agenda. Get ready, prepare your hearts for what is coming next.
We are in a spiritual war brothers and sisters. Stay strong and do not take the mark, do not let them turn you into a cyborg. Keep your lamps filled with oil, stay close to Holy Spirit, listen for the still small voice to guide your steps in these turbulent times.
Please see my previous videos for a better understanding of the agenda. Get ready, prepare your hearts for what is coming next.
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