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The Australian Public Health Act of 2016 Authorizes The Military to Distribute 'Poisonous' Vaccines... WTF?
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20 views • April 27, 2021
Shoutout to Jim Stone Investigates for capturing the Western Australian Government posting a government memo that states the government has given permission for the Australian Defense to distribute 'poison'. I could not believe what i was looking at, so i had to share it with whomever is watching this video. It is becoming more evident each and every day that Satan is in our face with these killer vaccines.
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