THE UGLY TRUTH ABOUT NFTS - HARRY VOX

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
10991 subscribers
We are being parasitized. In a world where they are quickly following through on the Jewish promise that you will own nothing, they still need a way to continue sucking the blood of the people. The NFT world is one such way. The minds of vast swaths of Americans have been destroyed by this pernicious Jewish idea of getting something for nothing. That's how the Jewish fiat currency systems works. But this system of free money only fills the pockets of Jews. For non Jews all these Jew scams like the stock market, Cryptocurrency and now NFTs amount to nothing more than an addictive drug for drug addicts who don't want to do an honest days work and think their best hope is to get rich quick by getting in at the ground floor of the next Jew Ponzi scheme. But the only real money in this latest con goes to the Jews running the con. For the poor bastards in the middle class and below there will be nothing.