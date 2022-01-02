Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/01/22 Black Gene Lies Book(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the fact that this is Black History Month. Stating there no genetic diseases citing his book "Black Gene Lies". Asserting that the reason there is a lot of heart disease in the black community is because of all the fried foods they eat. Contending there are no good fried foods.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a Canadian study. Researchers found that eating less than three servings of fruits and vegetables increases the risk of being diagnosed with anxiety disorder. Also finding those overweight and obese are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety disorder.CallersSusan has high blood pressure and tachycardia her doctor wants to perform an ablation procedure.Marina's grandson has been diagnosed with Turret's syndrome resulting in facial ticks.Juan's mother-in-law has been diagnosed with plantar faciitis.Angie has fibroid tumors causing discomfort.