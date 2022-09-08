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Trudeau: Slave To Big Pharma Contracts: "Take all boosters or I may shut down Canada again"
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543 views • September 08, 2022

Trudeau is now installing amours and interrogation rooms for the “ministry of climate change.”

Dictator Justin Trudeau’s government is currently recruiting an entire army of new “environmental enforcement officers,” who will be armed and empowered to go around enforcing the government’s climate directives.

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